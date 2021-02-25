Happy birthday Dhanush: From 'Asuran' to 'Raanjhanaa', top 5 movies of the versatile actor

Venkatesh Prabhu Kasthuri Raja, better known by his stage name Dhanush, was born on February 25, 1983 in Theni, Tamil Nadu. The superstar has done more than 44 films in his career so far.
Dhanush first appeared on the silver screen in the Tamil film Thulluvadho Ilamai, which was directed by his father Kasthuri Raja. His first major hit was Kaadhal Kondein, a psychological thriller, which earned critical and commercial success.
Dhanush has done films in various languages. The actor, producer, director, writer, lyricist, screenwriter, and playback singer is a truly multifaceted personality. His song "Kolaveri D" became a nationwide hit.
Dhanush married superstar Rajinikanth's daughter Aishwarya on 18 November 2004. They have been blessed with two sons named Yatra and Linga.
Dhanush made his debut in Bollywood with Anand L. Rai's Raanjhana, which was extremely successful at the box office.
Here are Dhanush's top 5 hits
3
This Tamil romantic psychological thriller gained critical and commercial success. Dhanush as Ram, a young man with bipolar disorder, received rave reviews for his performance. He won Best Actor, Best Lyricist, and Best Playback Singer for this one at the 2nd South Indian International Movie Awards.
Asuran
This period action drama saw a menacing performance from the leading man. Dhanush as Sivasaami Kudumban was simply superb. The film gained global critical acclaim and was screened at the 78th Golden Globe Awards under the Best Foreign Film category.
Vada Chennai
This Tamil-language action crime film received critical acclaim. It was praised for the impressive performances of the cast and an engaging script. Dhanush won Best Actor at the 66th Filmfare Awards South for portraying Anbu, a skilled carrom player.
Pudhupettai
Directed by Selvaraghavan, this gangster saga performed moderately at the box office but received critical acclaim. Dhanush played Kokki Kumar, a normal young boy who lives in Pudhupettai and later becomes a gangster in the city.
Raanjhanaa
Dhanush's debut Hindi movie turned out to be a cult classic. A romantic drama, the film was highly praised by critics and audiences. Moreover, A R Rahman's music added the needed flair to the movie. Packed with excellent direction, superb performances, and a wonderful climax, this one is a must-watch.