Happy birthday Dhanush: From 'Asuran' to 'Raanjhanaa', top 5 movies of the versatile actor

Venkatesh Prabhu Kasthuri Raja, better known by his stage name Dhanush, was born on February 25, 1983 in Theni, Tamil Nadu. The superstar has done more than 44 films in his career so far.

Dhanush first appeared on the silver screen in the Tamil film Thulluvadho Ilamai, which was directed by his father Kasthuri Raja. His first major hit was Kaadhal Kondein, a psychological thriller, which earned critical and commercial success.

Dhanush has done films in various languages. The actor, producer, director, writer, lyricist, screenwriter, and playback singer is a truly multifaceted personality. His song "Kolaveri D" became a nationwide hit.

Dhanush married superstar Rajinikanth's daughter Aishwarya on 18 November 2004. They have been blessed with two sons named Yatra and Linga.

Dhanush made his debut in Bollywood with Anand L. Rai's Raanjhana, which was extremely successful at the box office.

Here are Dhanush's top 5 hits

3