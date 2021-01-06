Happy Birthday Bipasha Basu: The OG fitness diva turns 42

The actress garnered critical acclaim for her performance in ‘Ajnabee’ for which she won the Filmfare Award for Best Debut Actress. But her big break which actually established her as a mainstream actress came through the Vikram Bhatt directed Blockbuster horror flick ‘Raaz’.

‘Raaz’ gave Bipasha tremendous popularity but the movie which truly established her as a ‘Sex Symbol’ was the erotic thriller ‘Jism’. She gained critical and commercial success through hits like ‘Corporate’ and ‘Raaz 3’as well.