Happy Birthday Bipasha Basu: The OG fitness diva turns 42

Bipasha Basu started off by winning beauty pageants when she was just 17. The Delhi born actress made a name for herself by making a successful entry into Bollywood through a negative role in Abbas-Mustan’s directorial venture ‘Ajnabee’.
The actress garnered critical acclaim for her performance in ‘Ajnabee’ for which she won the Filmfare Award for Best Debut Actress. But her big break which actually established her as a mainstream actress came through the Vikram Bhatt directed Blockbuster horror flick ‘Raaz’.
‘Raaz’ gave Bipasha tremendous popularity but the movie which truly established her as a ‘Sex Symbol’ was the erotic thriller ‘Jism’. She gained critical and commercial success through hits like ‘Corporate’ and ‘Raaz 3’as well.
Through time, Bipasha Basu has toiled hard to break the image of being a ‘sex symbol’. She has also featured in successful family entertainers like ‘Phir Hera Pheri’ and ‘All the Best’.
Bipasha also earned the title of ‘Horror Queen’ as she acted in a number of horror flicks. 5 out of the last 6 Hindi films Bipasha has featured in belong to the horror genre. She even made her television debut through ‘Darr Sabko Lagta Hai’ which revolved around the similar theme.
Bipasha has featured in more than 50 feature films so far. She made her OTT debut with Bhushan Patel directed thriller ‘Dangerous’ last year. Bipasha is very active on social media and her fitness videos have inspired many fans across the world to stay fit and eat healthy.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)