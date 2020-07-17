Happy birthday Bhumi Pednekar - a true 'climate warrior'

Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar is celebrating her birthday on Saturday. Bhumi has carved her space in Bollywood with strong roles in films like 'Saand Ki Aankh', 'Sonchiriya', 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha' among many others. The actress, who won several awards for her debut movie 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha', is known for featuring in women-centric films. Apart from being an incredible actor, Bhumi is also a 'Climate Warrior' as mentioned on her Instagram profile. The actress has been actively working to spread the word about the importance of preserving nature and about the imminent dangers of climate change.

Bhumi Pednekar has said that she aims to bring her colleagues from the film industry together to spread awareness about nature conservation. The actor, who is a vocal climate activist, runs her own non-profit initiative called Climate Warrior that celebrates real-life heroes working towards the cause of climate change. The 'Bhoot' actor said that she wants every citizen of the country to become a climate warrior and do their bit for the cause, which pose a threat to the future generations.

Recently, Bhumi's Climate Warrior started a campaign called One Wish For The Eart. Her campaign received support from megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Anushka Sharma and other Bollywood celebrities.