Happy birthday Bhumi Pednekar - a true 'climate warrior'

Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar is celebrating her birthday on Saturday. Bhumi has carved her space in Bollywood with strong roles in films like 'Saand Ki Aankh', 'Sonchiriya', 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha' among many others. The actress, who won several awards for her debut movie 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha', is known for featuring in women-centric films. Apart from being an incredible actor, Bhumi is also a 'Climate Warrior' as mentioned on her Instagram profile. The actress has been actively working to spread the word about the importance of preserving nature and about the imminent dangers of climate change.
Bhumi Pednekar has said that she aims to bring her colleagues from the film industry together to spread awareness about nature conservation. The actor, who is a vocal climate activist, runs her own non-profit initiative called Climate Warrior that celebrates real-life heroes working towards the cause of climate change. The 'Bhoot' actor said that she wants every citizen of the country to become a climate warrior and do their bit for the cause, which pose a threat to the future generations.
Recently, Bhumi's Climate Warrior started a campaign called One Wish For The Eart. Her campaign received support from megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Anushka Sharma and other Bollywood celebrities.
Talking about the issues of climate change, Bhumi in an interview with IANS said, "Climate change, as a concept, is still not considered as a real issue today by a lot of people. There are such varied and grave climatic issues that are happening across the world which people are not even realising like increase of famines, forest fires, droughts, floods, melting ice caps, sea levels increasing, food and crop getting destroyed, heat waves across countries and continents, etc."
"Climate warrior is an initiative that is very close to my heart. It aims to focus on awareness building and engaging with the youth across India so that we become more conscious of our climate and environment, to encourage passionate advocacy for its conservation and protection and makes us think towards making environment-friendly life choices," Bhumi added.
Talking about the same in another interview, Bhumi expressed, "I really hope humanity wakes up. The planet is our home and we have to learn to coexist with every single species that exists on earth. Why do human beings feel their invincible? We share our planet with millions of other species but we feel haq sirf hamara hai (only we have a right on the planet) and that is ridiculous!"
On the work front, Pednekar will be soon seen as a leading lady in the Akshay Kumar's 'Durgavati' and award-winning director Alankrita Srivastava's 'Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitaare.'
With inputs from IANS.