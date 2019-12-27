Happy Birthday Bhaijaan: Salman Khan surprises fans by greeting them from Galaxy apartment

As Bollywood superstar, Salman Khan turned a year older on Friday, bhai's fans gathered outside his apartment in Bandra to wish him.

Salman Khan turned 54 today and celebrated the big day with his family and friends from the industry at his brother Sohail Khan's residence.

Besides the grand party, wishes poured in for the actor on social media on the occasion. Not just that, keeping tradition alive, his fans gathered outside Galaxy apartment to get a glimpse of their favourite actor. Salman didn't disappoint his fans and greeted them from his apartment's balcony.