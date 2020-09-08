Happy Birthday Akshay Kumar: The most bankable star and a humble family man

National Award-winning actor Akshay Kumar, who is the only Indian to feature in the Forbes 2020 list of 10 Highest Paid Male Actors in the world, is celebrating his birthday on Wednesday. The 'Good Newwz' actor is currently in Scotland, along with his family and the team of 'Bell Bottom', shoot for the espionage thriller.

Akshay Kumar made his acting debut with a small role in the 1987 filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt' 'Aaj'. He then appeared as the lead actor in 'Saugandh' and rose to fame with the suspense thriller 'Khiladi', which tagged him as Bollywood's very own 'Khiladi'. After the suspense thriller film, Akshay became an undisputed action star in Hindi films with projects like 'Sabse Bada Khiladi', 'Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi', 'International Khiladi', 'Waqt Hamara Hai' and 'Mohra'.

He even tried his hands in comedy with 'Hera Pheri'. It was followed by a string of comic capers such as 'Phir Hera Pheri', 'Garam Masala', 'Bhagam Bhaag', 'Welcome', 'Singh Is Kinng' and 'Housefull'. Akshay Kumar did films as different as chalk and cheese such as 'Rowdy Rathore', 'Housefull 3', 'OMG - Oh My God!', 'Special 26', 'Jolly LLB 2', 'Holiday', 'Baby', 'Airlift' and 'Rustom', which won him his first National Award. And also starred in films with a social message with films like 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha' and 'Pad Man'.

While he continues to be one of the most bankable stars, Akshay Kumar is also a humble family man.

The actor tied the knot with Twinkle Khanna in 2001. Akshay and Twinkle, one of B-Town’s most celebrated couples, reportedly first met in Mumbai during a shoot for a magazine, where the ‘Rustom’ star developed an instant crush on the actress-turned-author. However, they fell in love while shooting for their film ‘International Khiladi’. Aarav was born to Kumar and actor-author Twinkle Khanna in 2002. The couple are also parents to a seven-year-old daughter, Nitara.

