Happy Birthday Ahil Sharma: 7 videos featuring doting mamu Salman Khan that are unmissable

Superstar Salman Khan's nephew Ahil Sharma is no less than a Bollywood celebrity and also enjoys a huge fan following on social media. Ahil's adorable videos with mamu Salman often go viral on the internet, leaving fans in awe. The internet sensation is celebrating his birthday on Monday and here are 7 videos featuring the duo that are unmissable:
Amid the 21 days coronavirus lockdown in the country, the shoot of Salman Khan's 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' also came to a hault. The 'Dabangg 3' actor is spending time with his family at his Panvel farmhouse. Recently, Salman had shared a video with Ahil, where the duo was seen picking some fresh vegetables from their garden.
Check out the cute video here:
Ahil Sharma is the son of Salman's sister Arpita Khan Sharma. Arpita and Aayush Sharma tied the knot in 2014 and the couple recently welcomed their second baby, Ayat.
Aayush Sharma made his Bollywood debut with 'Loveyatri' and has also appeared in a few music videos.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)