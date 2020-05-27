Happy birthday AbRam Khan: 10 times Shah Rukh Khan couldn't stop gushing over his baby boy's achievements

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh khan's youngest child AbRam is celebrating his 7th birthday on Wednesday. The lil munchkin often makes headlines for his adorable pictures with his family. Not just that, AbRam Khan is also quite talented for his age. Apart from taking part in extracurricular activates in school, he also trains in Taekwondo and loves sports. Shah Rukh and Gauri often share AbRam's achievements on social media and shower praises on him, expressing how overwhelmed they're.

Earlier this year, Shah Rukh Khan had posted a picture of AbRam's sketch and penned down a heartfelt post. He wrote, "Being a father (3x) has been, my greatest source of pride, humility, inspiration & even achievement. It has taught me to choose innocent honesty over smarts....in every aspect of life. My lil one told me I look better than him in his drawing cos I am smiling without a reason...."

This was not the first time the megastar took to social media to express how proud he is with regards to his son's achievements. On AbRam's birthday, let's look at all the times SRK couldn't stop gushing over his baby boy.

Check out his adorable posts here: