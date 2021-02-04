Happy Birthday Abhishek Bachchan: These childhood pics of actor with father Amitabh Bachchan are too cute to handle

Actor Abhishek Bachchan is all set to ring in his 45th birthday on Friday, February 5.
Every year, on Abhishek’s birthday, as his friends from the industry extend warm wishes, his father Amitabh Bachchan pulls out rare gems from his archives and pens sweet notes on social media. The ’Guru’ actor’s sister Shweta and Aishwarya have also shared some adorable throwback pictures from his childhood.
As he turns 45, let’s look at some throwback pictures of Abhishek with his father:
Abhishek made his acting debut in 2000 with 'Refugee'. The actor, who was last seen in web series 'Breathe Into The Shadows', has featured in films like 'Dhoom', 'Yuva', 'Guru', 'Happy New Year', 'Sarkar', 'Dostana' and more.
He will be next seen in Kookie Gulati's 'The Big Bull' and in a crime thriller 'Bob Biswas', which is based on the poker-faced contract killer, who became the breakout character of Sujoy Ghosh's 2012 film 'Kahani', starring Vidya Balan.