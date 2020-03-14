Happy birthday Aamir Khan: Bollywood sends heartwarming wishes on actor’s 55th birthday

Ayushmann took to his Instagram story and shared a selfie with Aamir. Khurrana wrote, "Happy birthday @_aamirkhan sir. Met him in Chandigarh on 1st March."

Aamir received birthday greetings from Ajay Devgn on Twitter as he called the actor his lucky mascot. He tweeted, "Aamir you are Kajol & my lucky mascot. Happy returns of today @aamir_khan."

Juhi Chawla showered birthday wishes on the 'PK' actor on Twitter, and wrote, Happy Happy Birthday .... !!! where's the party tonight ...???? ... A 100 trees for you. May you continue to do the superlative work you do .. in every field ..!!!! @aamir_khan #HappyBirthdayAamirKhan."