Happy Birthday Aamir Khan: 5 five times the actor left us astounded with his amazing transformations

Aamir Khan aka Mr Perfectionist is celebrating his 55th birthday today. The actor is currently working on his ambitious next, 'Lal Singh Chaddha'. The remake of Tom Hank's Forest Grump has been creating buzz courtesy to the first look of the film. Aamir Khan was seen sporting a turban as he's playing the role of a Sardarji. While fans will have to wait until the end of this year to see Aamir Khan's brand new avatar, let's look at 5 five times the actor left us astounded with his amazing transformations
Mr Perfectionist is known for the impeccable performances he's given in the span of three decades. From Amar Manohar in Andaz Apna Apna to PK, it's not just his outstanding performances but also his ability to transform for each character that's loved by fans. The actor has nailed all his looks effortlessly and continues to do so.
Here are our top five picks:
1. Mangal Pandey- The Rising
The actor sported a moustache and long hair for this iconic look.
2. Ghajini
Aamir played the role of Sanjay Singhania and this one continues to be a fan favourite. In the 2008 starrer, Aamir rocked a chiselled body with six-pack abs and even shaved his head.
3. 3 Idiots
Only Aamir could transform himself into a young, college-going boy and do it with so much conviction. The actor was 44 years old and had to shed a lot of weight essay the role of Rancho.
4. Dangal
He played the role of wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat and put on over 25 kgs for the film and even had the cutest paunch.
5. Secret Superstar
One of his funkiest looks, as Shakti, he was seen rocking peculiar outfits, heavily gelled spikes and over the top accessories.
