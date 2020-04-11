'Happy b'day to one of the most amazing directors': Disha Patani's special birthday note for Mohit Suri

Actress Disha Patani has penned a note for "Malang" director Mohit Suri on his birthday, saying he is an "amazing person".

Disha took to Instagram to share a couple of throwback photographs with Suri, and send him some virtual love.

"Happy b'day to one of the most amazing directors and an even more amazing human, have an amazing year ahead sir, lots of love alwaysÂ. Mohit Suri," Disha wrote along with the photographs.

In one of the pictures that Disha shared via Instagram Stories, the actress can be seen posing with Suri. In another, Mohit seems to explain something to Disha, and she is seen listening to her director.