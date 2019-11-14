Happy Anniversary DeepVeer: Throwback to Ranveer Singh's heart-warming acceptance speeches

The power couple of Bollywood, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, are all set to celebrate their first wedding anniversary. After being in a relationship for 6 years, the couple tied the knot last year in a quaint ceremony attended by close friends and family.
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are about to celebrate their one year anniversary on November 15.
On the occasion of DeepVeer wedding anniversary, let's have a Throwback Thursday to all the times Ranveer Singh has proved he's husband goals.
Let's take a walk down the memory lane and celebrate all the amazing DeepVeer moments that made us weak in the knees, also please grab a tissue before you start scrolling down:
1. Ranveer Singh talking about Deepika Padukone's wax statue at Madame Tussauds London
2. Ranveer's acceptance speech at IIFA 2019
3. When Ranveer said, " Leela, married My Rani, My Mastani, I really am a hero"
Let us warn you before this one! Please grab a tissue before watching it.
4. Star Screen Awards 2018:
The first award show after DeepVeer wedding, when Ranveer dedicated his award to Deepika and said, "If I've achieved anythintg in the last 6 years, it's only becuase you've kept me grounded and centered. Thank you for everything and I love you,"
We are not crying, you are!
Here's the last one:
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone will be keeping their wedding anniversary private by celebrating with her their family. But, before that, he headed to Tirumala Temple to seek the blessings of the lord.
