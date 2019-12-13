Happy Anniversary: Abhishek-Aishwarya or Sushant-Rhea which real-life couple will play lead?

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan were last seen together in Raavan nearly a decade ago. Two of them have been offered few films together in the past and Happy Anniversary was one of them.

The film is said to be directed by Prahlad Kakkad. However now whether they are still part of the film or not that is yet to be known. A source says, "Long time ago this project was announced and Abhishek and Aishwarya were supposed to be part of it. Now Gaurang Doshi and Neeraj Pathak are producing this film and have finalised Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty to play one of the leads. However the makers are yet to confirmed if Abhishek and Aishwarya are still associated with this film or not because there is no official announcement on the cast as of now."

Meanwhile, apart from this film Abhishek and Aishwarya were also supposed to do Anurag Kashyap's Gulab Jamun. The film was in news for its casting as the makers were trying to get all Bachchan family including Jaya and Amitabh on board but it never happened. Right now Abhishek has Anurag Basu' untitled film ,Big Bull and Bob Biswas in his kitty while Aishwarya is going to start work on Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan soon.