Happiest birthday to 'Iron Lady': Riddhima, Ranbir Kapoor host birthday dinner for mom Neetu; see pics

Veteran actor Neetu Kapoor ringed into her birthday with her fashion designer daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and son Ranbir Kapoor. The sibling duo hosted a special birthday dinner for their mom and Riddhima took to social media to share the pictures from the evening.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has been with her mother Neetu Kapoor ever since her father, veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, passed away.

On Tuesday, she shared pictures of Neetu's birthday dinner and wished her 'Iron Lady'. She wrote, "Happiest bday my Iron Lady I love you so much Ma."

In the picture, Ranbir Kapoor can be seen posing for a selfie in a floral bright green t-shirt.