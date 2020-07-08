Happiest birthday to 'Iron Lady': Riddhima, Ranbir Kapoor host birthday dinner for mom Neetu; see pics

Veteran actor Neetu Kapoor ringed into her birthday with her fashion designer daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and son Ranbir Kapoor. The sibling duo hosted a special birthday dinner for their mom and Riddhima took to social media to share the pictures from the evening.
Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has been with her mother Neetu Kapoor ever since her father, veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, passed away.
On Tuesday, she shared pictures of Neetu's birthday dinner and wished her 'Iron Lady'. She wrote, "Happiest bday my Iron Lady I love you so much Ma."
In the picture, Ranbir Kapoor can be seen posing for a selfie in a floral bright green t-shirt.
The 'Aye Dil Hai Mushkil' actor's sister also shared another picture where the mother-daughter duo is setting twinning goals as they flaunt their long-bob hairstyles.
Check out the other pictures here:From playing scrabble to getting haircuts, Riddhima has not left her mother's side since she reached Mumbai after the demise of her father. She recently gifted Neetu a Shih Tzu puppy, which they named 'Doodle.'
She is the elder sister of actor Ranbir Kapoor. She is married to Delhi-based industrialist Bharat Sahni.
Riddhima went by road to Mumbai from New Delhi amid lockdown after learning about her father's demise. She reached Mumbai on May 2 to be with her mother Neetu Kapoor and brother Ranbir Kapoor.
Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30 aged 67 after battling cancer
