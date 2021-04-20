Hansal Mehta’s son Pallava tests positive for COVID-19

'Scam 1992' director Hansal Mehta, who had recently tweeted about his son Pallava not being eligible for vaccine despite 'a near fatal respiratory failure', on Tuesday revealed that the 25-year-old has tested positive for COVID-19.

Pallava is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Mumbai's Andheri. area.

The 'Scam 1992' director took to Twitter to urge his followers to forward Remdesivir leads for his son.

"Need help with procuring Remdesvir for my son Pallava who is Covid +ve and has low O2 saturation. Would appreciate leads," read his tweet, which has now been deleted.