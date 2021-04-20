Hansal Mehta’s son Pallava tests positive for COVID-19

'Scam 1992' director Hansal Mehta, who had recently tweeted about his son Pallava not being eligible for vaccine despite 'a near fatal respiratory failure', on Tuesday revealed that the 25-year-old has tested positive for COVID-19.
Pallava is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Mumbai's Andheri. area.
The 'Scam 1992' director took to Twitter to urge his followers to forward Remdesivir leads for his son.
"Need help with procuring Remdesvir for my son Pallava who is Covid +ve and has low O2 saturation. Would appreciate leads," read his tweet, which has now been deleted.
"Location Mumbai. Criticare Hospital Andheri East Patient : Pallava Mehta," he added in a separate tweet.
Minutes later, Mehta deleted the tweet and wrote: "Am overwhelmed that so many wonderful people reached out to help Pallava. Have deleted the tweet as his requirement is being met. Thank you so much for all the love. Keep him in your prayers. Love."
Earlier this month, sharing a picture of his son Pallava, Hansal had tweeted: "My son Pallava is 25 years old. He has Downs Syndrome. He has suffered from a near fatal respiratory failure a few years ago. Does he want the vaccine or does he need it?"
When a troll accused Hansal of using his son's medical condition for politics, he had blasted the user for his remark and written: "Downs Syndrome is not a disease. Do some research. Take some time off from trolling. And understand the context of my question first before providing your parroted answers."
