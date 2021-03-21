Hansal Mehta's son Jai is 'convinced' Anil Kapoor is a vampire; check out actor's reaction

Bollywood filmmaker Hansal Mehta's son Jai, who co-directed the hit series 'Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story' with his father, on Sunday reacted to a post by actor Anil Kapoor.

The post shared by the 'Ak vs AK' actor featured a throwback photograph clicked 40 years ago in Calcutta (now Kolkata), and a vital tip on growing old gracefully.

The 64-year-old actor had taken Twitter to share the black-and-white photo along with a coloured image of himself recently clicked in Mumbai. In both the photos, the actor sports faded denim pants and jacket.

"As you get older, the only thing that you should let fade are your denims. 2021, Mumbai, 1980, Calcutta (Shot by the Late Nimay Ghosh). Denim brands if you are looking for a male model.. Call me!" Kapoor had tweeted.

The photograph, shot in front of Grand Hotel, was clicked by Padma Shri award recipient photographer Nemai Ghosh, who passed away last year.