Hansal Mehta's son Jai is 'convinced' Anil Kapoor is a vampire; check out actor's reaction

Bollywood filmmaker Hansal Mehta's son Jai, who co-directed the hit series 'Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story' with his father, on Sunday reacted to a post by actor Anil Kapoor.
The post shared by the 'Ak vs AK' actor featured a throwback photograph clicked 40 years ago in Calcutta (now Kolkata), and a vital tip on growing old gracefully.
The 64-year-old actor had taken Twitter to share the black-and-white photo along with a coloured image of himself recently clicked in Mumbai. In both the photos, the actor sports faded denim pants and jacket.
"As you get older, the only thing that you should let fade are your denims. 2021, Mumbai, 1980, Calcutta (Shot by the Late Nimay Ghosh). Denim brands if you are looking for a male model.. Call me!" Kapoor had tweeted.
The photograph, shot in front of Grand Hotel, was clicked by Padma Shri award recipient photographer Nemai Ghosh, who passed away last year.
Reacting to the post, Jai Mehta wrote: "Sir, I’m now convinced that you are a vampire."
Anil Kapoor replied to him and hinted at an upcoming collaboration.
He tweeted, "I wish I was a vampire that would be so cool! @JaiHMehta and I’m convinced you’re going to kill it with our script just like you did with Scam 92! Congratulations!!"
Picking up a dialogue from superstar Salman Khan's movie, Mehta replied, "Haha! We’re definitely going to kill it. Can’t wait. Quoting the great Bhai, 'Ek baar jo maine commitment kar di, doosron ki kya, mai khud ki bhi nahi sunta.'"
While the details of their upcoming project is currently under wraps, Anil Kapoor has two projects lined up.
He will next be seen in the Ranbir Kapoor-Parineeti Chopra starrer 'Animal', scheduled to hit screens on Dussehra 2022. The Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial is a gangster drama that revolves around the ever-changing relationships of the protagonists.
Kapoor will also be seen in Raj Mehta's 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo', alongside Neetu Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Varun Dhawan. The film will narrate the story of two couples.
(IANS inputs)
