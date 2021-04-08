Hansal Mehta hits back at Twitter user for 'bete ki life ya politics' remark over COVID-19 vaccine tweet

'Scam 1992' director Hansal Mehta, who had recently tweeted about his 25-year-old son with Down syndrome not being eligible for vaccine despite 'a near fatal respiratory failure', has hit back at a Twitter user who accused him of prioritising ‘politics’.
On Wednesday, sharing a picture of his son Pallava, Hansal had tweeted: "My son Pallava is 25 years old. He has Downs Syndrome. He has suffered from a near fatal respiratory failure a few years ago. Does he want the vaccine or does he need it?"
While several netizens reiterated that he needs the COVID-19 vaccine, a user wrote, "Pallava was eligible for vaccination in the very first round when it all started as 'Down Syndrome' is a disease lowering the immunity and all such cases were included... But bete ki life ya politics. Tough one."
Hansal, on Thursday, blasted the user for his remark and wrote: "Downs Syndrome is not a disease. Do some research. Take some time off from trolling. And understand the context of my question first before providing your parroted answers."
Meanwhile COVID-19 cases hit an all-time high in India on Thursday, surpassing the 1.26 lakh mark in a single day.
Amid a massive spike in COVID-19 cases in India, several states including Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Jharkhand have complained about a shortage of coronavirus vaccine.
