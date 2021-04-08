Hansal Mehta hits back at Twitter user for 'bete ki life ya politics' remark over COVID-19 vaccine tweet

'Scam 1992' director Hansal Mehta, who had recently tweeted about his 25-year-old son with Down syndrome not being eligible for vaccine despite 'a near fatal respiratory failure', has hit back at a Twitter user who accused him of prioritising ‘politics’.

On Wednesday, sharing a picture of his son Pallava, Hansal had tweeted: "My son Pallava is 25 years old. He has Downs Syndrome. He has suffered from a near fatal respiratory failure a few years ago. Does he want the vaccine or does he need it?"