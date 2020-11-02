Hansal Mehta completes 20 years in Bollywood

It’s been 20 years that Hansal Mehta is making movies and with a filmography boasting movies llike City Lights (2014), Aligarh (2016), Simran (2017) and Omerta (2018) and of course Shahid (2013), the Rajkummar Rao starrer that fetched him a National Award, it is two decades of brilliance. Mehta recently opened up about this as he gears up for his next release, Chhalaang.

“Chhalaang is a very exciting part of my film-making journey. It so happens that this is the 20th year of me making films. And what better time than my 20th year to make a film that at such a time is meant to entertain and make people laugh. There could be no better time than this Diwali for us to bring a smile on people's faces,” he said.

Talking about the film he added, “It's a film that comes with a message without really thrusting it down your throat, through entertainment and an absolutely delightful ensemble cast lead by beautiful Nushrat and my absolute muse Rajkumaar Rao based on a script written by Luv Ranjan. This in itself is a very interesting marriage.”

Chhalaang is Mehta’s 6th collaboration with the Shahid actor and talking about that, he quips: “Here's my 6th film with Rajkumaar where he doesn't die, doesn't go to prison and it's a film where you will be smiling at the end and you will have tears of joy, if at all!”

The film is all set to premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on November 13, and Mehta promises to take you back to your school days with this family entertainer.