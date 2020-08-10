Hansal Mehta all set to helm web series based on gangster Vikas Dubey

In July after the news of the alleged encounter of dreaded gangster Vikas Dubey, netizens started discussing the possibility of a Bollywood movie on the same. While producer Sandiip Kapur had suggested that a film with Manoj Bajpayee playing the role of the gangster should be made, the latter had rubbished reports of starring in the flick. Now, director Hansal Mehta is all set to helm a web series based on the life of the notorious gangster.

On Monday, film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the announcement and wrote, "ANNOUNCEMENT... Producer Shaailesh R Singh in association with Polaroid Media to make a film on controversial gangster #VikasDubey... Will be directed by #HansalMehta."