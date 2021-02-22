Handsome hunk Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira has a crush on THIS celebrity

On the work front, Shahid will be next seen in the remake of the sports film 'Jersey'. The 39-year-old star will be seen essaying the role of a cricket player in the movie. It also features actors Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur, among others.

Makers of the flick are all set to bring the film in theatres around Diwali festivities on November 5.

It is a Hindi remake of the critically acclaimed and commercially successful Telugu Film 'Jersey.' The sports-drama is presented by Allu Aravind, directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri and produced by Aman Gill, Dil Raju and S.Naga Vamsi.

Apart from 'Jersey,' Shahid will also be seen in filmmakers Raj and DK's upcoming OTT project. Kapoor will be seen opposite actress Raashi Khanna.