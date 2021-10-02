'Haider helped me find me': Shahid Kapoor says he is 'indebted' to Vishal Bhardwaj's film as it clocks 7 years

Actor Shahid Kapoor on Saturday took a trip down memory lane as he celebrated seven years of his critically-acclaimed film "Haider".

The film, an adaptation of Shakespearean tragedy Hamlet, was directed by Vishal Bhardwaj.

Also starring Tabu, Shraddha Kapoor, Irrfan Khan and KK Menon, "Haider" is set in the backdrop of insurgency-hit Kashmir conflicts of 1995 and civilian disappearances.

Released worldwide on October 2, 2014, the film opened to widespread critical acclaim and was a commercial success too.

In an Instagram post, the 40-year-old star said the movie helped him find the actor within.

"To be or not to be. An actor or a star. Looking outside or deep within. To find meaning or be meaningless. To dare or to submit. To hold on or to let go. The many questions an actor faces at a critical juncture in his journey of choosing who he decides to be. The possibilities are many," he wrote.

Loading View on Instagram

"But there is only one right one. #haider you helped me find me. Ever indebted to you for that. Hum Hain!!," he added alongside stills from the film.

"Haider" was Kapoor's second film with Bhardwaj after "Kaminey". The two later collaborated on "Rangoon", which failed to lure the attention of the audience.

The film marked the third installment of Bhardwaj's Shakespearean trilogy after "Maqbool" ("Macbeth") and "Omkara"("Othello")

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, October 02, 2021, 08:21 PM IST