'Hai Apna Dil Toh Awara' actress Divvya Chouksey no more; shares goodbye note hours before death

Actress Divvya Chouksey, who worked in the film "Hai Apna Dil Toh Awara", passed away on Sunday.

Her demise was confirmed by a condolence message posted by actor Sahil Anand on his verified Instagram account.

"You will be missed badly by your bhaiya @divvyachouksey .... your passion, your dream, your go getter attitude, your positivity towards our industry was unmatched to anyone I have met but maybe god had some other plans for you ...I am sure you are in a better place now and in peace ...your bhaiya loves you and will always love you .You will always be alive in my memories and in my heart," Sahil wrote.