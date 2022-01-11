'Gussa Na Kari Veer': Diljit Dosanjh gives a befitting reply to netizen who trolled him for refueling his car himself

Actor Diljit Dosanjh recently gave a befitting reply to a social media user who made fun of him for refueling his car himself.

On Twitter, the singer-actor had shared a photo which showed him refilling his fuel tank at a fuel station all by himself, in a foreign country.

"Somewhere On Planet Earth," he had captioned his post.

Reacting to his picture, a user wrote in Punjab, "There (overseas), you have to fill your car's gas tank yourself. What's the use if there is so much shortage of people there. You should have 2-4 guys at your service for such things. Rest, don't take offence of what I said."

Diljit, who is known for often shutting down trolls on social media, replied in Punjabi, "It's about the mindset. This mindset makes a task big or small. Change your mindset brother. This is the same mindset which neither makes you happy nor let anyone else be happy. It's said about people like you - that what will people think. Don't be angry brother."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Diljit announced his new album titled 'Drive Thru' on the occasion of his birthday last week.

The Punjabi star had turned producer with his film 'Honsla Rakh', which featured him alongside actors Sonam Bajwa and former 'Bigg Boss' contestant Shehnaaz Gill.

He is reportedly working on another Punjabi film, 'Jodi'.

Diljit has also appeared in several Bollywood films like 'Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari', 'Good Newzz', 'Soorma' and 'Udta Punjab' among others.

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, January 11, 2022, 03:56 PM IST