Gurugram Police schools Shahid Kapoor's 'Kabir Singh' on how he can save Preeti

Bollywood and cricket are considered to be two main factors which can influence the citizens of the country and taking a cue from that, Gurugram Police tried to spread awareness about road safety, using a still from a popular Hindi movie.

The social media handle of the police force used a still from Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani starrer 'Kabir Singh' to educate people about the importance of wearing helmets while driving a two-wheeler.

In the movie, Shahid Kapoor's character named Kabir is seen driving a motorbike in rage to avenge misbehaviour meted out to his love interest Preeti.

However, Shahid's character is not wearing a helmet in scene, however, Gurugram Police edited a helmet onto Shahid's head and wrote on the picture, "Always wear a helmet while driving." Gurugram Police captioned the post as-- "Jab khud bachoge tabhi Preeti ko bacha paoge," (When you yourself are safe, only then you can save Preeti).