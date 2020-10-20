Guru Randhawa's 'Naach Meri Rani' out now: Nora Fatehi once again steals the show with her dance moves

Guru Randhawa's latest song 'Naach Meri Rani', featuring Nora Fatehi released on Tuesday and the dancer-actress has once again left her fans awestruck with her powerful moves.

Bankrolled by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series, it has been crooned by Guru Randhawa and Nikhita Gandhi. Lyrics of the foot-tapping songs and its music is by Tanishq Bagchi.

The video, which has a sci-fi theme, shows 'Street Dancer 3D' actress Nora Fatehi as a robot. She looks gorgeous in a latex corset and harem pants and completes her look with bright red hair, minimal make-up and ankle length peep-toe shoes. For the second look, she's seen flaunting icy purple tresses with a silver sequined attire.

Sharing the video, Guru Randhawa wrote: "This is so so special for me. I wanna thank Bhushan sir, Om sir for giving me this opportunity to be in Naach Meri Rani. Our whole team loves you all for your love and support from day one. Thanks Nora, Tanishq, Nikitha, Bosco sir and my team at Tseries. Naach Meri Rani is all yours now. Enjoy and play it loud"

Check out the upbeat music video here: