Guru Randhawa releases statement after being booked for violating COVID-19 norms, says 'deeply regrets the unintentional incident'

Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa, who was booked for violating Covid-19 protocols in Mumbai, has released a statement stating that he 'deeply regrets the unintentional incident'.

The Mumbai Police cracked down on an early morning party at the Dragonfly Pub in JW Marriot and booked at least 34 persons, including singer Guru Randhawa, Susanne Roshan Khan and cricketer Suresh Raina, for allegedly violating COVID-19 protocols.

The raid was carried out around 3 a.m. jointly by Gamdevi and Sahar police stations after a large number of people were found partying without maintaining protocols like wearing masks and observing physical distancing.

A statement from Randhawa's management company reads, "Guru Randhawa, who had stepped out for dinner with close friends before returning back to Delhi the same morning, deeply regrets the unintentional incident that occurred last night. Unfortunately, he was not aware of local authorities decision of night curfew but instantly conformed to all rules laid out by the government officials."