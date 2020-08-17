Gulzar Birthday Special: Best songs by India's greatest wordsmith

Sampooran Singh Kalra, popularly known as Gulzar Sahab is celebrating his 85th birthday on Tuesday. Legendary writer-poet-filmmaker has penned lyrics for some of the best composers over the decades. He was honoured with the Padma Bhushan in 2004 and is also a receiver of 5 National Film Awards and an Academy Award. Also known as India’s greatest wordsmith, Gulzar Saheb's songs are magical, to say the least.

On Gulzar Saheb's birthday, we bring you some of his best Bollywood songs:

1. Ae Zindagi Gale Laga Le (Sadma)