'Gully Boy' wins best film from India award at Asian Academy Creative Awards

The film draws inspiration from the lives of Mumbai street rappers Vivian Fernandes aka Divine and Naved Shaikh aka Naezy and revolves around the underground rap movement in India.

In the flick, Ranveer and Siddhant Chaturvedi play budding street rappers Murad and MC Sher from the slums of Mumbai, while Alia essays the role of Safeena, an aspiring medical student in love with Murad.

'Gully Boy' also starred Kalki Koechlin, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Vijay Raaz in pivotal roles.Apart from the Zoya Akhtar-directorial film, Netflix's 'Delhi Crime,' also bagged several awards in various categories.

Actor Shefali Shah won Best Actor in a leading role award followed by Richie Mehta for Best Direction and Best Original Screenplay, Beverley Mills for Best Editing and Best Original Programme by a streaming service.

Shefali shared the good news with a list of the winners.

"So so proud of #DelhiCrime," she tweeted.