Updated on: Sunday, January 23, 2022, 12:56 PM IST

'Gully Boy' actor Vijay Varma's post-Covid recovery in Rishikesh is major goals; see pics

Vijay Varma was recently down with the corona virus and as soon as he tested negative, he decided to recover healthier with a yoga retreat in Rishikesh.
FPJ Web Desk
Vijay Varma was recently down with the corona virus and as soon as he tested negative, he decided to recover healthier with a yoga retreat in Rishikesh.

A source close to the actor shares, "Vijay made a very last minute plan to go for this yoga retreat in Rishikesh while he was down with Covid because he couldn't think of a better way to recover after the virus than this."

The source adds, "Vijay is a very spontaneous person that way, he is really having a great time at his camp right now. He is doing yoga, meditation, treks and also eating healthy while basking in the scenic beauty of Rishikesh."

On the work front, this talented star is all set to shine this year with projects like Darlings opposite Alia Bhatt, Fallen with Sonakshi Sinha, Hurdang with Nushrratt Bharuccha and Sunny Kaushal, along with the untitled project by Sumit Saxena.

