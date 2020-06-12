'Gulabo Sitabo': Amitabh Bachchan, Ayushmann Khuranna's quirky comedy gets mixed reactions on Twitter

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khuranna's quirky comedy 'Gulabo Sitabo' premiere worldwide on June 12 on Amazon Prime Video. The movie saw Big B and the 'Andhadhun' actor sharing screen space together for the first time. Shoojit Sircar's comedy flick casts Amitabh as Mirza, landlord of an old dilapidated 'haveli' in the heart of Lucknow, named Fatima Mahal, while Ayushmann plays is his shrewd tenant, Baankey. On Friday, Tweeple took to the micro-blogging app to share reviews of the film.

A user wrote,"BITTER-SWEET.. The feeling of watching a new Hindi release was greatly satifying! The story & pacing all apt for OTT. A dramatic struggle b/w the owner & tenants for a mansion, with quite many interesting characters & charming humor"

While another tweet read, "#GulaboSitaboreview watched with high expectations..: epic dissappointment... ludicrous plot trying to be quirky, pace is as slow as it gets.. performances mediocre..@SrBachchan is the tiny bright spot..masterstroke to release on OTT... nothing specific or subtle about it..yawn."

Here are some Twitter reviews: