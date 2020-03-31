'Guddu bhaiya hi Batman hai': Ali Zafar turns into a superhero as he steps out to distribute food to the needy, amid coronavirus lockdown

Actor Ali Fazal won hearts on the internet as he turned himself into Batman, to help distribute food to the needy amid coronavirus lockdown.
Ali Fazal's superhero avatar was all we need to smile on Tuesday. The actor stepped out if his house amid the 21 days coronavirus lockdown and helped distribute food to people who were in desperate need. The actor added a cool Batman mask to his look and posted a video of himself jamming to 'Raah Me Unse Mulakat Ho Gayi'.
Posting the video on Instagram the actor wrote, “Jisse darte thhey wohi baat ho gayi!!!! Aahh haa haa haaaaahaaaaaaa...... couldn’t muster up the courage to face the wrath outside. Called up the DCs to help out. We’ve collected some stuff to send to vile parle. Near number 5 petrol pump there are a lot of people in desperate need for food. Music is mine. Any others out there??? Keep doing the work..chhota bada doesn’t matter.”
Girlfriend Richa Chaddha obviously was in awe of her boyfriend as she wrote, "Hahaha oh my heart!”
While netizens also hailed the actor for the kind gesture and dropped sweet comments. A user wrote, "Here we are DC from the world while you're DCing out there. Whattey superhero ma man"
Another said, "Guddu bhaiya hi batman hai."
"Yay! finally we got the superhero to save India from Coronavirus," read a comment.
Speaking of the novel coronavirus, the number of positive cases in the country rose to over 1,251 with 32 deaths. Meanwhile 102 people in India have recovered from COVID- 19.
On the work front, Ali Fazal will be next seen in American mystery drama 'Death on the Nile' with Gal Gadot. The movie that is scheduled for a 2020 release also features Kenneth Branagh, Letitia Wright, Armie Hammer and Annette Bening.
