Groove your body this festive season on 'Odhani' from Rajkummar Rao's 'Made in China'

New Delhi: Rajkummar Rao as Gujarati entrepreneur Raghu is here to kick off the festive season and make you groove along to the very first track from 'Made in China'.

While many might have heard the popular Gujarati song - 'Odhni Odhu Ne Udi Udi Jaye', the remix version 'Odhani' from the 'Citylights' actor's upcoming flick is sure to join your festive playlist.

Featuring the on-screen husband and wife, Rajkummar and Mouni Roy, the two-minute twenty-one-second melody is a totally groovy number. What more to watch out for in the song are the leading lady's graceful dance moves! The song sung by Darshan Raval, Neha Kakkar and Sachin-Jigar is set in a Chinese interior backdrop.

Sachin-Jigar have composed the lyrics by Niren Bhatt and Jigar Saraiya.