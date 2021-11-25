‘Great pride for Papa and Nana’: Amitabh Bachchan’s daughter Shweta, granddaughter Navya Naveli to appear on ‘KBC 13’

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan will be hosting his daughter Shweta Bachchan, and granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda on the ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 13’ as the show completes 1000 episodes.

Big B hosted the first episode of KBC in the year 2000. The show is an adaptation of British television game show, ‘Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?’

Besides the third season, which was hosted by Shah Rukh Khan, due to AB’s illness, the veteran actor has always remained as the constant host on the show.

The actor took to Twitter, to share a photo featuring Shweta and Navya Naveli. He captioned it as, “Daughters are dearest to all.”

He also shared several pictures on his blog stating, “In the early hours of the morning, I rise and thoughts run to the incompleteness of the missive that reaches over 5000, and the left over of the night before at work, comes chasing the mind, of having completed the thousandth KBC episode, yes 1000 episodes since its introduction to the World of Television in the year of our making 2000.”

“So yes, the 1000th episode on the platform of Kaun Banega Crorepati, was given its due importance and the request by the Channel to bring in the family on that revered and feared Hot Seat, was accepted. And there we were, as per the pictures in the previous," he added.

The superstar further wrote, "A delight, to be able to, not just test the ability of the ‘contestants’, but to give the freedom to express what many have felt has been undisclosed and kept behind closed doors. The banter of the family dining table, the repartee, and most importantly the several causes that the young at this age think about and work for. An evening of great pride for the Father and Grandfather – for Papa and Nana!”

The cine icon made his acting debut with 'Saath Hindustani' in 1969. He was later seen in blockbusters such as 'Deewar', 'Zanjeer', 'Namak Haraam', 'Sholay', 'Don', 'Agneepath' and 'Coolie', among many others.

His current slate of work includes 'Jhund', 'Brahmastra', 'Mayday', 'Good Bye', 'Uunchai' and Nag Ashwin's untitled film.

Published on: Thursday, November 25, 2021, 09:56 AM IST