'Incorrect, irresponsible, fake and incorrigible lie': Amitabh Bachchan on report saying he's COVID-19 negative

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek were hospitalized earlier this month, after testing positive for the novel coronavirus. On Thursday, several reports claimed that the 'Gulabo Sitabo' actor, who was undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at Mumbai's Nanavati hospital, had tested negative and will soon be discharged. However, Amitabh Bachchan rubbished the reports and called it 'an incorrigible lie'.
A seemingly furious Big B took to the micro-blogging site to reply to a media report and wrote: ".. this news is incorrect , irresponsible , fake and an incorrigible LIE !!"
In what can be considered a serious departure from convention, Mr Bachchan failed to even number his tweet.
Check out his reply here:
Big B and son, actor Abhishek Bachchan, tested Covid-19 positive and were hospitalized on July 11. A day later, Abhishek's wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and daughter Aaradhya also tested positive and were hospitalized after 'self-quarantining at home’.
The Bachchans were admitted to Nanavati Hospital.
According to the hospital, the father-son duo didn't need aggressive treatment as they had mild symptoms and reacted well to the first line of medication. The senior and junior Bachchan are expected to be discharged soon, while Aishwarya and Aaradhya will be under observation for a couple of days further.
“All four Bachchans are stable and are currently in an isolation ward at the hospital. Aishwarya and Aaradhya had breathing problems, but are stable. They will be under observation for some days,” said a hospital source.
Amitabh Bachchan's wife Jaya Bachchan had tested negative.
