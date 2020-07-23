'Incorrect, irresponsible, fake and incorrigible lie': Amitabh Bachchan on report saying he's COVID-19 negative

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek were hospitalized earlier this month, after testing positive for the novel coronavirus. On Thursday, several reports claimed that the 'Gulabo Sitabo' actor, who was undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at Mumbai's Nanavati hospital, had tested negative and will soon be discharged. However, Amitabh Bachchan rubbished the reports and called it 'an incorrigible lie'.

A seemingly furious Big B took to the micro-blogging site to reply to a media report and wrote: ".. this news is incorrect , irresponsible , fake and an incorrigible LIE !!"

In what can be considered a serious departure from convention, Mr Bachchan failed to even number his tweet.

Check out his reply here: