Grandeur and realistic battle scenes in Arjun Kapoor's 'Panipat'

Director Ashutosh Gowariker’s magnum opus Panipat is based on the Third Battle Of Panipat which is one of the biggest battles ever fought in Indian History. This is the first time that director Ashutosh is attempting a war-based film on such a large scale. His last magnum opus Jodhaa Akbar was more of a romantic film with very little portions of war sequences.

The battle of Panipat is based on the 18th century when the Maratha’s emerged as the most powerful empire in the whole of India but had to fight against Afghan King Ahmad Shah Abdali when he invaded India. Sadashiv Rao Bhau of the Peshwa Kingdom fought against him leading to the biggest war ever fought in Indian History.

Both Sadashiv Bhau Rao and Ahmad Shah Abdali were great military strategists. During the battle, Sadashiv employed the SQUARE formation for his entire army while Abdali encountered the CRESCENT formation and this was the toughest part to bring to the screen.

For the war sequences, director Ashutosh Gowariker wanted the battle scenes to be very grand as well realistic hence he shot most of the battle scenes in Jaipur as he wanted the scale of the war scenes to be gigantic. Only a few portions were shot in Karjat at ND Studios. The entire battle scenes were shot in 45 days and shooting the battle scenes was not easy due to extreme temperatures. The entire cast and crew shot in the blazing sun during the afternoon and braved the extremely cold in the evenings.