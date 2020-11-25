Grammys 2021: Pandit Ravi Shankar's daughter Anoushka nominated seventh time for Best Global Music Album

Grammy chief Harvey Mason Jr. was joined by artists, including past winners and nominees, in a live event to announce this year's nominees for the 63rd Grammy Awards on Tuesday.

British-Indian sitar player and composer Anoushka Shankar has been nominated for Best Global Music Album "Love Letters."

This is her seventh Grammy nomination.

Anoushka wrote on Twitter, “We did it! I can’t believe Love Letters has been nominated for a Grammy!!! Thank you to everyone who has been a part of this journey both within and behind the music. Love you so much!!!”