Grammys 2021: Pandit Ravi Shankar's daughter Anoushka nominated seventh time for Best Global Music Album

Grammy chief Harvey Mason Jr. was joined by artists, including past winners and nominees, in a live event to announce this year's nominees for the 63rd Grammy Awards on Tuesday.
British-Indian sitar player and composer Anoushka Shankar has been nominated for Best Global Music Album "Love Letters."
This is her seventh Grammy nomination.
Anoushka wrote on Twitter, “We did it! I can’t believe Love Letters has been nominated for a Grammy!!! Thank you to everyone who has been a part of this journey both within and behind the music. Love you so much!!!”
For those unversed, Anoushka is the daughter of Pandit Ravi Shankar and Sukanya Rajan, and the half-sister of Norah Jones.
Meanwhile, topping the list of nominations - Beyonce came out on top with nine, followed by Taylor Swift, Roddy Ricch and Dua Lipa with six apiece.
In a major surprise snub, R&B star The Weeknd received no nominations, despite having the biggest-selling album this year with 'After Hours'.
The singer, who was expected to rule the main categories, after picking up multiple awards at both the MTV VMAs and American Music Awards 2020 called out the Recording Academy for ignoring him in the nominations.
South Korean sensation BTS claimed their first music nod with the chartbuster track "Dynamite", their first full-fledged English song, in the best pop duo/group performance category. The band was previously nominated for the lesser known best album packaging award.
Hours before the nomination, the Recording Academy had announced the ceremony will be hosted by comedian Trevor Noah. The prestigious music award ceremony will be streamed live on January 31, 2021, at 3:00 pm ET and 12 pm PT.