Grab your AC remote as bikini babe Disha Patani resumes providing 'e-sensual' service amid COVID-19 lockdown

Bollywood actress and fitness enthusiast Disha Patani has left social media users smitten once again with her latest gorgeous photograph. Disha took to Instagram, where she shared a picture of herself at the beach, clad in a bright printed monokini.
Disha is currently quarantined with rumoured beau Tiger Shroff's family at their house in Mumbai. The Bharat actress often shares pictures of her workout and goofy videos to keep fans entertained amid the COVID-19 lockdown.
Earlier she posted a video of herself performing a hip-hop routine to Beyonce's track "Yonce". She is seen wearing a white sports bra and a pair of camouflage cargo pants.
Disha is popular for her dancing skills and has been part of many music videos and special songs, most recent being "Do you love me" in "Baaghi 3".
On the work front, Disha was last seen in "Malang", which also featured Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu. She will next be seen in "Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai" starring superstar Salman Khan.
On a related note, Mohit Suris recent hit "Malang" is all set to have a sequel. "We are thankful to the audience who have shown such a phenomenal response to our film 'Malang' after the theatres, now on OTT. While people are enjoying 'Malang' on Netflix, we are coming up with 'Malang 2'. Mohit and Luv are working on the sequel and more details will follow soon," said producer Ankur Garg.