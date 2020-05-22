Grab your AC remote as bikini babe Disha Patani resumes providing 'e-sensual' service amid COVID-19 lockdown

Disha is popular for her dancing skills and has been part of many music videos and special songs, most recent being "Do you love me" in "Baaghi 3".

On the work front, Disha was last seen in "Malang", which also featured Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu. She will next be seen in "Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai" starring superstar Salman Khan.

On a related note, Mohit Suris recent hit "Malang" is all set to have a sequel. "We are thankful to the audience who have shown such a phenomenal response to our film 'Malang' after the theatres, now on OTT. While people are enjoying 'Malang' on Netflix, we are coming up with 'Malang 2'. Mohit and Luv are working on the sequel and more details will follow soon," said producer Ankur Garg.