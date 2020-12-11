'Govt should do something fast': Dharmendra posts fresh tweet in support of farmers; Twitter says ‘please don’t delete’

This comes a week after the actor had urged centre to resolve the protests soon, citing the growing number of coronavirus cases in Delhi.

"I request the government... please quickly find a solution the farmers' problems... the number of corona cases are on a rise in Delhi... it is painful," Dharmendra had written in a post.

However, the veteran actor soon deleted the post, without any explanation.

The next day, a user posted the screenshot of the tweet, wondering what prompted the actor to delete it.