'Govt is doing best it can': Sonam Kapoor hails 'incredible' effort to tackle coronavirus

'Zoya Factor' actress, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and husband Anand, on Wednesday, flew back to India from London. Sonam took to her social media to speak about her journey back home and shared her experience at the Delhi airport. Sonam Kapoor also lauded the authorities for the precautionary measures they're taking and thanked them for dealing with the coronavirus crisis incredibly.
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja took to her Instagram story and shared her experience with her followers. In the video, Sonam revealed that she's back home with her husband and is happy to be in India.
The actress said, "Anand and I are back in Delhi, we are in our room. We just want to thank everybody at the airport and everybody who was on the flight. It was very smooth, very responsibly done."
The actress then lauded the Indian authorities for handling the situation in an incredible way. Sonam said, "I just want to say that it is incredible the way the authorities are handling the situation. It’s very commendable and laudable. We went to immigration; they again rechecked where we had been on our passports, which was extremely responsible."
"Just want everybody to know that everybody is doing the best they can do, actually the government is doing the best they can do. We all are in this together," added Sonam.
The 'Neerja' actress concluded the video by urging her fans and followers to take preventive measures to combat the novel coronavirus.
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, on Wednesday, also took to her Twitter to reach out to Federation of Western India Cine Employees. The actress announced that she will be donating funds to help workers who are affected by the production shutdown.
On the work front, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja was last seen in 'Zoya Factor' opposite Dulquer Salmaan. Sill be next seen in Sujoy Ghosh's 'Blind'.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)