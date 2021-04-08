Govinda tests COVID-19 negative, says 'Apun aa gayela hain'

Fans showered the actor with love and requested him to stay safe. They also requested their "Hero No 1" to feature in a new film post recovery.

Bollywood actors Ranveer Singh and Siddhant Chaturvedi also commented on Govinda's post with emojis expressing love.

Govinda had tested positive on Sunday and had urged everyone who came in contact with him recently to get themselves tested. The actor had mild symptoms and spent the time under home quarantine.

His wife Sunita had contracted the virus recently, too.

Earlier this week, actors like Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Ajaz Khan, Shubhangi Atre and Ritwik Bhowmik have tested positive for the virus.