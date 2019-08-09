Govinda, Raveena Tandon, and Mohnish Bahl have 'Dulhe Raja' reunion on Nach Baliye 9

Mohnish Bahl, known for his iconic roles of the 90’s and the extremely loved show Sanjivani which is making a comeback on the small screen after 17 years, recently visited the sets of Nach Baliye 9 for the promotions of his upcoming show. The actor met Raveena Tandon, who is a judge on Nach Baliye 9 alongside Govinda who was also, a guest on the show which is said to have brought back old memories and ring in nostalgia for the actor.

It’s widely known that Mohnish Bahl was a co-actor to the duo on the blockbuster film Dulhe Raja and he was playing a negative character. He had a prominent role for which he is known till date. Remembering olden times when the three actors worked together on the sets of Dulhe Raja, Mohnish said, “We have shared some very amazing times together. Working on Dulhe Raja has given us memories of a lifetime and meeting Raveena and Govinda together after so long has made me want to revisit the 90’s and live those time again.”