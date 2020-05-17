'Govinda once said' trends: From 'Hata Sawan ki Ghata' to 'Itni Khushi', fans share legendary dialogues

Bollywood actor Govinda is the undisputed king of comedy and every appearance he's made, still fills us with unmatched laughter. His comeback film Aa Gaya Hero in 2017, proved to be a disaster. In 2019, he also appeared in Pahlaj Nihalani‘s Rangeela Raja. Although, Govinda’s big-screen journey is over, his iconic performances are still loved and appreciated by fans.
After #90sLove, #BackToThe90s and #90sNostalgia, 'Govind once said' trended on Twitter and users took to the micro-blogging site to share legendary dialogues of the actor. From 'Hata Sawan ki Ghata' to 'Itni Khushi', fans shared the actor's iconic dialogues from his hit comedy flicks.
Check out the tweets here:
Last week, the nostalgia about the '90s was in the air with actors such as Kajol, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar and Abhishek Bachchan all recalling their favourite movies from the decade on Twitter. The celebrities were reliving the 90s era by sharing their favourite movies using the newly launched emoji by Twitter. The micro-blogging site has launched this emoji to commemorate the 90s era.
"First up, what's your favourite '90s movie? Respond with #90sLove #BackToThe90s or #90sNostalgia and tag five friends to continue the conversation. And look who's kicking it off - '90s sweetheart herself @itsKajolD !" read the post from Twitter India.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)