Govinda gifts wife Sunita a luxury BMW car on Karva Chauth, says ‘Measure my love today with this small gift’

Bollywood’s hero number one Govinda and his wife Sunita hopped on the bandwagon of celebs who marked the occasion of Karva Chauth.

Karwa Chauth is a Hindu festival for married women, in which they observe fast from sunrise to moonrise for a day for the safety and long lives of their husbands.

Sharing a glimpse of their celebration, Govinda took to Instagram and posted a series of pictures with Sunita.

He wrote, “To my best friend, the love of my life, the mother of my two beautiful children. Happy Karva chauth. I love you. My love for you is beyond is immeasurable. Par aaj ke liye is chote gift se measure kar lena. You deserve all the happiness in this world and more. Love you my Sona!”

Govinda’s gift appears to be a BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine Iconic edition, launched this month, which costs around Rs 62.96 lakh.

Govinda and Sunita tied the knot in March 1987. They have two kids – daughter Tina and son Yashvardhan.

Published on: Monday, October 25, 2021, 09:31 AM IST