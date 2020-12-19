Govinda Birthday Special: As the ‘comedy king’ turns 57, here are some hilarious scenes from his films

Born on 21 December 1963, Bollywood’s comedy king and veteran actor Govinda, will turn 57 this year.
In his career, the actor is highly praised for his sitcom films and rib-tickling comedies in those films.
He made his debut in Ilzaam (1986) and appeared in over 165 films. Govinda has till the date received 12 Filmfare awards nominations and also won a Filmfare Special Award and a Filmfare Award for Best Comedian.
Apart from comedies, Govinda is also known for his great dancing skills. The actor gave us some epic dance numbers including UP Wala Thumka, Kisi Disco Mein Jaye, Meri Pant pe Sexy.
He is also entitled to ‘No.1’ tag as he is regarded to do series of films ending with this tag.
From Partner to Hero No.1 to Haseena Maan Jayegi, the birthday boy has given us many fond memories of Bollywood in its groovy form.
As the star will turn a year older on December 21st , here is a list of five of his best comedy scenes from some of the finest films from his career:
How can one forget the scene from ‘Hadh Kardi Aapne’ in which Govinda became a Chinese man and switched to an Arab to a Marathi ‘manoos’, all in the flick of a remote control button? After watching this hilarious act by Govinda you will surely go ROFL!
Even the action scenes in Govinda’s films were given a comic twist. In this scene from Coolie No. 1, he can be seen fighting with the bad guys in a comic way by playing a bumbling fool to the hilt.
In another hilarious scene from Hero No. 1, Govinda gave the audience a lesson about how to dress up in a moving car. He can be seen entering his car wrapped in a towel but exited in a three-piece suit.
Dulhe Raja saw Govinda conning Asrani into stopping his senior from getting on a train in a scene that sent the audience into splits.
In yet another hilarious scene from the film Partner, Govinda can be seen learning ‘mind games’ from the playboy Salman Khan, where he taught him how to play with feelings.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)