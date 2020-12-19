Govinda Birthday Special: As the ‘comedy king’ turns 57, here are some hilarious scenes from his films

Born on 21 December 1963, Bollywood’s comedy king and veteran actor Govinda, will turn 57 this year.

In his career, the actor is highly praised for his sitcom films and rib-tickling comedies in those films.

He made his debut in Ilzaam (1986) and appeared in over 165 films. Govinda has till the date received 12 Filmfare awards nominations and also won a Filmfare Special Award and a Filmfare Award for Best Comedian.

Apart from comedies, Govinda is also known for his great dancing skills. The actor gave us some epic dance numbers including UP Wala Thumka, Kisi Disco Mein Jaye, Meri Pant pe Sexy.

He is also entitled to ‘No.1’ tag as he is regarded to do series of films ending with this tag.

From Partner to Hero No.1 to Haseena Maan Jayegi, the birthday boy has given us many fond memories of Bollywood in its groovy form.

As the star will turn a year older on December 21st , here is a list of five of his best comedy scenes from some of the finest films from his career: