Govinda Birthday Special: 10 popular songs of the actor that are still a fan favourite

Bollywood’s comedy king and veteran actor Govinda, will turn 58 on December 21, 2021. He has featured in films of different genres including comedy, action, romance, dance and thriller as the prime genres.

The actor is highly praised for his sitcom films and rib-tickling comedies in those films. He made his debut in 'Ilzaam' in 1986 and appeared in over 165 films. Govinda has till date received 12 Filmfare awards nominations and also won a Filmfare Special Award and a Filmfare Award for Best Comedian.

Known for his spot-on comic timing, expressions, and impressive dance moves, Govinda ruled hearts with films in the late 80s and the 90s. The actor gave us some epic dance numbers including 'UP Wala Thumka', 'Kisi Disco Mein Jaye', 'Meri Pant Bhi Sexy'.

He is also entitled to ‘No.1’ tag as he is regarded to do series of films ending with this tag.

From 'Partner' to 'Hero No.1' to 'Haseena Maan Jayegi', the actor has given us many fond memories of Bollywood in its groovy form.

On the occasion of his birthday, here's a look at some of his most groovy songs:

1) Sona Kitna Sona Hai

2) Sarkai Lo Khatiya

3) Main Toh Raste Se Jaa Raha Tha

4) Ande Ka Funda

5) Husn Hai Suhana

6) Akhiyon Se Goli Maare

7) Meri Pant Bhi Sexy

8) What Is Mobile Number

9) Kisi Disco Mein Jaayein

10) Bade Miyan To Bade Miyan

Published on: Monday, December 20, 2021, 03:36 PM IST