‘Government’s biggest mistake’: Kangana trolled for returning to Mumbai with Y-plus security

Actress Kangana Ranaut courted controversy for comparing Mumbai to Pakistan occupied Kashmir, amid her crusade for late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, which resulted crossing swords with the powers that be.
After receiving hate for her remarks on social media, Kangana had said she felt unsafe in Mumbai after the death of Sushant and also spoke of drug use in a section of the film industry. This resulted in the centre granting her Y-plus security.
Kangana, who was stationed at her hometown in Manali, Himachal Pradesh for most of the lockdown period, has now returned to Mumbai.
Ranaut was captured by the paparazzi arriving at the Mumbai airport. The visuals, which went viral on social media, have led to the actress being brutally trolled.
One user wrote, “So much security. President of the USA... Trust me. Nobody cares about her.”
“Ye to Desh ka haal hai nalle logo ke liye force lgaai ja rhi aur baki farmers ko peeta ja rha hai,” added another.
Here are some more reactions.
“Hamare hee paise ki security leti hai aur hum farmers ko hee bura bolti Hai.”
“Hate that woman... attention seeker.”
“Government's biggest mistake: to give national awards to her.”
Ever since Kangana took over managing her social media, she either won hearts or got slammed by people, including her fraternity members for sharing her strong opinions on nepotism, drug menace in Bollywood and more. Her latest war on Twitter is ongoing, with Punjabi star Diljit Dosanjh over farmers' protest.
Busy as a beaver, Kangana recently wrapped her shoot for the much-anticipated project 'Thalaivi' and has been updating her fans about the preparation for her upcoming flick 'Dhaakad'. Besides that, she also has a patriotic film 'Tejas' in the pipeline.
