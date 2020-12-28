‘Government’s biggest mistake’: Kangana trolled for returning to Mumbai with Y-plus security

Actress Kangana Ranaut courted controversy for comparing Mumbai to Pakistan occupied Kashmir, amid her crusade for late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, which resulted crossing swords with the powers that be.

After receiving hate for her remarks on social media, Kangana had said she felt unsafe in Mumbai after the death of Sushant and also spoke of drug use in a section of the film industry. This resulted in the centre granting her Y-plus security.