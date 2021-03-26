Gorgeous Priyanka Chopra shares an unseen 'Bindis and Bikinis' moment

Mumbai: Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra Jonas relived her 'bikini and bindis' moment and treated fans to a stunning never seen before 'Throwback Thursday' picture.

The 'Baywatch' star took to Instagram and shared a major throwback picture from her younger days.

In the picture, the 'Isn't It Romantic' star looks fierce as she strikes a pose for the lens. Donning a bikini top and loosely fitted pants, the actor exuded elegance with style as she left her black luscious locks open in the air and flaunted her perfectly toned figure. Sporting a tiny white bindi on her forehead and a dark lip shade, the actor looks drop-dead gorgeous. In the picture, the actor is seen striking a pose just like a model in her home.

Taking to the caption, Chopra shared that she has never been shy, and wrote, "Shy? Never heard of her (laughing with teary eyes emoticon) and added #TBT and #BindisAndBikinis." Celebrity followers including filmmaker Mukesh Chhabra and more than 4 lakh followers liked the post within 36 minutes of being posted.