‘Google my name’: Priyanka Chopra reacts to comedian’s ‘public apology’ after assuming she’s Deepak Chopra’s daughter

Couple of days back, American comedian Rosie O'Donnell apologised to global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas through social media for mistaking her to be the daughter of author Deepak Chopra. The former Miss World has now reacted to the same.

In a statement shared on her Instagram stories, Chopra Jonas wrote, “Hi everyone. Some thoughts... I have never taken myself no seriously to think everyone would know who I am, or my work for that manner. But if you wanted to make a public apology for a very awkward private encounter, I think probably best to take the time to google my name before doing it or even try to reach out directly.

We ALL deserve to be respected for our unique individuality and not be referred to as “someone" or “wife" especially in a sincere apology. If we can learn to respect our differences in an authentic way, the world we raise our children in, will be amazing.

Also PS - As I've said before, not all Chopra's are related to the great Deepak, just as not all Smiths are related to the legendary Will Smith.”

O'Donnell recently bumped into Chopra and Nick Jonas while out to dinner in Malibu, California.

She went over to say hello but the conversation soon took an awkward turn. "So, I said, 'Hi, Nick Jonas, you were great in Kingdom,'" Rosie recalled in a TikTok, noting she then addressed Priyanka. "'Hi, I know your dad.' She goes, 'You do? Who's my dad?' And I go, 'Deepak.' She goes, 'No, and Chopra is a common name.'"

Rosie continued, "I felt so embarrassed. Didn't you think that Nick Jonas was married to Deepak Chopra's daughter? Am I the only one who thought that?" While some fans in the comments agreed with her, others didn't take the situation so well.

In a follow-up TikTok, the comedian apologized to the new mom and also addressed some comments users had about the interaction.

"People thought she was rude, and she wasn't rude," Rosie explained. "It was just awkward, you know? I mean, I'm sure she gets sick of that. I'm sure I'm not the only one...I'm sure it felt weird to her to begin with."

She added, "I just want to apologize to her and to everyone who thought it was really inappropriate of me. Sorry. Sometimes I f--k up, I did at Nobu."

For the unversed, Chopra's father is late Dr Ashok Chopra who died in 2013 after battling cancer. The pair had a close relationship. Her mother's name is Dr Madhu Chopra.

Meanwhile, on the personal front, Priyanka and Nick have recently become parents. On January 22, the two took to Instagram and announced the birth of "a baby via surrogate."

Published on: Thursday, February 24, 2022, 08:50 AM IST