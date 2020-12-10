Google India Search 2020: Sushant Singh Rajput’s ‘Dil Bechara’ bags top spot for 'most searched movies'

"Dil Bechara" featuring late actor Sushant Singh Rajput occupied the top spot for the most searched movie this year, according to Google India's 'Year In Search 2020' announced on Wednesday.

Directed by Mukesh Chhabra, "Dil Bechara" is a remake of the 2014 Hollywood hit "The Fault In Our Stars", which is based on John Green's 2012 bestseller of the same name.

It was the last film of Rajput, who was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14. He was 34.