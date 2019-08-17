Google answers to Gabbar's question 'Kitne aadmi the' from 'Sholay'

New Delhi: Google is being totally desi at heart. Want proof? Just type 'kitne aadmi the' in Hindi font, on your search box, and the answer will not only shock but amuse you! In answer to your query Google spews up a calculator displaying the digit '2'.

Of course, the search engine's response is reminiscent of a scene from the yesteryear blockbuster 'Sholay' in which Gabbar, the immortal villain, grills his dacoit army.